Former BigLaw Atty Sentenced To 3 Years For Bank Robberies

By Madison Arnold (December 10, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A former Miami attorney was sentenced to more than three years in prison this week for two successful bank robberies and three attempted ones that resulted in only $1,850 stolen. Prosecutors announced the sentencing of Aaron Patrick Honaker, 42, in a statement on Thursday after he pled guilty in the fall of 2020. His defense attorney, Paul Petruzzi, said Honaker was seriously struggling at the time of the crimes. At the time, Honaker was living in a stairwell and dealing with mental health issues and a drug addiction, Petruzzi told Law360 on Friday. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to look...

