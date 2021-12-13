NJ Firm Loses Fee Cut Challenge In Walmart Injury Case

By Nick Muscavage (December 13, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- The Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based Law Offices of Andrew Park PC has lost its bid for a larger cut of the fees from a personal injury case against Walmart, after failing to submit a certificate of services detailing the work the firm put into the case. A New Jersey Appellate Division panel on Friday found that the lower court correctly allocated to the Park firm one-third of the $41,666.66 contingency fee, or about $13,888, that was earned in the underlying slip-and-fall case against Walmart, which settled for $125,000 in 2017. The other two-thirds of the award, which equaled about $27,777, was...

