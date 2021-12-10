Rite Aid Broke Law By Changing Benefits, NLRB Judge Finds

By Emily Brill (December 10, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ruled that Rite Aid violated federal labor law by changing aspects of certain West Coast employees' health insurance benefits without union approval, saying the pharmacy retailer didn't prove an impasse occurred in contract negotiations. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Dickie Montemayor ordered Rite Aid on Thursday to rescind the changes, compensate workers who lost earnings, benefits or tax savings because of the changes and make the required contributions to the union health benefits fund that it has failed to make since Jan. 1, 2020, according to board documents. Judge Montemayor held that Rite Aid didn't adequately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS