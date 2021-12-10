Texas Justices To Decide Future Of Atty Wiretapping Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 10, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh in on whether a Houston divorce attorney must face state and federal wiretapping claims for using evidence illegally obtained by her client from his ex-wife's text and email messages in a child custody case. The justices will hear oral arguments in February in attorney Terisa Taylor's appeal of a Fourteenth Court of Appeals split decision finding attorney immunity doesn't shield her from wiretapping claims launched by her client's ex-wife, Vivian Robbins, and some of her correspondents. Taylor petitioned the state's high court for review in December 2020, arguing the intermediate appellate court's...

