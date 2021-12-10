Chatham Says RR Donnelley Isn't Being Fair In Bidding War

By Jeff Montgomery (December 10, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. declared late Friday that a $10.85-per-share offer from Chatham Asset Management LP was the latest "superior proposal" in what has become a bidding war for the integrated communications company, in turn sidelining a Delaware Chancery Court challenge to the process. During a teleconference shortly after the announcement, Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick declined Chatham's request to set document production deadlines for a proposed, expedited two-day trial starting Jan. 18. But she said the issue will be reviewed the morning of Dec. 17, the deadline for Atlas Holdings LLC to respond or walk away from the deal after...

