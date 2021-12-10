Ill. Judge Trims Fraud Suit Targeting Barilla Pasta Sauce

By Lauraann Wood (December 10, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge trimmed implied warranty and negligent misrepresentation claims from a group of consumers' lawsuit claiming Barilla deceptively labels its pasta sauces as containing no preservatives, but held onto their claims under three states' consumer fraud laws. Ruling from the bench, U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold gave consumers Lynn Bolden, Leroy Jacobs and Harold Nyanjom the green light on claims that Barilla America Inc. violated various Illinois, California and Kansas consumer fraud laws by putting a "no preservatives" label on its jars of pasta sauce even though the products contain the known preservative citric acid. The consumers can also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS