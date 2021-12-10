Tesla Hit With Acceleration Defect Suit Over Fatal NJ Crash

By Bill Wichert (December 10, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- The family of a man who died after a "catastrophic collision" with a Tesla vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike has launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, alleging the car had a defect that caused it to suddenly accelerate without the driver pressing on the pedal. In an eight-count state court complaint that includes a claim for punitive damages, the widow and children of Vladimir Chen on Thursday contended Tesla showed a "reckless indifference" to Chen's safety by building and selling the Tesla Model X in "such a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition." Due to the allegedly defective and...

