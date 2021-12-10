Lockheed Martin, Finland Ink €10B Deal For F-35 Fleet

By Grace Dixon (December 10, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- Finland announced Friday that it plans to spend €10 billion on a fleet of 64 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to replace its fleet of F/A-18 Hornets by 2030, passing over options from Boeing, Airbus, Dassault, BAE Systems and Saab. Finland's government authorized the country's Defence Forces Logistics Command to buy the F-35A Block 4 multirole fighters in a deal worth $10.8 billion. The purchase also includes weapons, training, sustainment and maintenance services. "We are honored the government of Finland through its thorough, open competition has selected the F-35, and we look forward to partnering with the Finnish Defence Forces and...

