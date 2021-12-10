One of 3M's N95 TM Suits Just Got More Complicated

By Andrew Karpan (December 10, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Seattle has said 3M, the country's largest producer of N95 masks, might have broken consumer protection laws in at least one of the trademark lawsuits it lodged against mask distributors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Richard Jones appeared largely sympathetic toward some of the allegations that AIME LLC and its owners put forward after their company landed in the crosshairs of a widely publicized wave of litigation 3M launched last year against numerous makers of personal protective equipment, generally accusing them of price gouging by illegally benefiting from 3M's mark. "It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS