Sister Of Phillies Owner Loses Bid For Law Firm Documents

By James Boyle (December 13, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- The sister of the man who owns the Philadelphia Phillies cannot have access to Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP's financial records, a federal judge has ruled in the latest development in the woman's malpractice lawsuit against the Philadelphia law firm. Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro last week denied Anna Nupson's motion to compel discovery of Schnader Harrison's financial information for the past five years, ruling the motion was filed too late. Nupson has accused Schnader Harrison of sabotaging her inheritance battle with her brother, the baseball team's principal owner John Middleton. Judge Quinones did not write an accompanying opinion for her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS