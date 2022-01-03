Food & Beverage Cases To Watch In 2022

By Dave Simpson (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Food and beverage attorneys will have their hands full in 2022 litigating a slew of claims that baby food contains toxic heavy metals, that environmentally sustainable products don't live up to their claims, that "natural" labeling is misleading, and that poultry, pork and beef producers rigged product prices. Here, Law360 has rounded up food and beverage cases that attorneys should be keeping a close eye on in 2022: Rush of Baby Food Suits After Congressional "Heavy Metals" Report A February report from the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform found high levels of heavy metals in products made...

