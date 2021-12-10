Fed. Circ. Sizes Up Whether Levi's Too Tight With Arbitrator

By Nadia Dreid (December 10, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit wasn't sure Friday where to draw the line when mulling whether the relationship between Levi Strauss & Co. and Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services had tripped over the line from trivial to nontrivial in an appeal accusing the denim maker of being too cozy with the mediation service. Levi's stands accused of failing to reveal that it had seven or so dealings with JAMS in the past, which water treatment company Aqua Dynamics Systems — who has been locked in a battle with Levi's for years over several patents related to denim-dying — argues prejudiced the mediation service...

