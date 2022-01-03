Copyright Cases To Watch In 2022

By Tiffany Hu (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- A U.S. Supreme Court fight involving fast-fashion giant H&M over when copyright registrations should be invalidated due to errors and a fair use battle over Andy Warhol's Prince portraits are just some of the major copyright cases to look out for this year. Here are the cases you need to watch in 2022. Unicolors v. H&M The Supreme Court is preparing to rule on a fabric designer's lawsuit against H&M over its unauthorized use of copyrighted patterns after the Ninth Circuit overturned a nearly $1 million verdict last year on the grounds that the designer's registration might have been void....

