5th Circ. Sends Defamation Suit Over Suicide Back To Court

By Mike Curley (December 13, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has sent back to trial a father's suit alleging a University of Texas at Arlington student defamed his son, leading to the son's suicide, finding that the trial court wrongly adopted a school official's credibility judgment as its own when it sided with the defendant. In an unpublished opinion Friday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment in favor of Nicholas Matthew Watson in Wayne M. Klocke's suit over the death of his son, Thomas, who fatally shot himself in June 2016. According to the opinion, the trial court erred by leaning on the Fifth Circuit's opinion affirming the...

