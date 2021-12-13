Boeing Wants Out Of Polish Airline's 737 Max Contract Suit

By Mike Curley (December 13, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. has asked a Washington federal judge to throw out claims from LOT Polish Airlines alleging that Boeing duped it into ordering defective 737 Max jets, saying the airline's complaint fails to show how Boeing's statements were false or how the airline relied on them. In a motion filed Friday, Boeing said the airline, officially known as Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT SA, can't pursue its contract or warranty claims as it has no contract with Boeing given that the airline leased the planes from their owners, who had bought them years before. Boeing said while the lease agreements grant...

