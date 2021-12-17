UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (December 17, 2021, 3:07 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen the U.K.'s energy regulator sued by a wind farm, a semi-professional soccer club kick out at its insurer, and a machine learning company square off with its former chairman. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Farnum-Schneider v. Insig AI PLC Machine-learning company Insig AI PLC is being sued by its former executive chairman Matthew Farnum-Schneider. The breach of contract claim was filed Dec. 16. Farnum-Schneider left the company, which provides tools to asset managers, in August. Farnum-Schneider is represented by Mishcon De Reya LLP. Insig AI PLC is represented by...

