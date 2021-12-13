2 Firms Steer $1.8B Harley Electric Motorcycle Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (December 13, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. said Monday its electric motorcycle division LiveWire is going public via a merger with a blank-check company in a deal giving the combined unit an enterprise value of $1.77 billion, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The deal between Latham-advised Harley-Davidson and Kirkland-represented AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., or ABIC, is expected to deliver $545 million in net proceeds, which will be used for matters such as the business's go-to-market strategy, new product development, and manufacturing and distribution, according to a joint statement. ABIC is sponsored by executives from AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS