Comcast Isn't Exempt From $4M Fee Bill, Ore. City Says

By Nadia Dreid (December 13, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- An Oregon city is asking a federal court to declare it the winner in its fight with Comcast over $4.3 million in fees for the telecom's use of public rights-of-way, and reject the telecom's arguments that the city's attempt to collect the fees is preempted by federal law. Comcast has been refusing to pay the portion of its fees related to its internet service since 2016, but the city of Beaverton, Oregon, told U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon in a motion for summary judgment on Friday that the preemption arguments just don't hold water. Judge Simon should disabuse Comcast of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS