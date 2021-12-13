Justices Call DOJ Into Hamas-Linked Charity Banking Case

By Jennifer Doherty (December 13, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- The high court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether a bank that oversaw transfers to a Palestinian charity with ties to Hamas may be held liable for aiding terrorism. The justices called on Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar to assess the petition brought by and on behalf of 200 U.S. nationals who were injured in terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. The survivors and the families of deceased victims argue that British financial institution National Westminster Bank PLC enabled the violence when it carried out transfers on behalf of its client, U.K.-based...

