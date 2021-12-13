Mass. Justices Say Contractor Test Unfit For Joint Employers

By Chris Villani (December 13, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court on Monday found that marketing company Credico LLC could not be considered the joint employer of a group of workers and therefore did not shoulder responsibility along with one of its subcontractors for alleged wage violations. The Supreme Judicial Court agreed with a lower court that Credico did not exercise the kind of control needed to be considered an employer. (The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Lane Turner) The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously found that DFW Consultants Inc., which hired the workers in question, is the proper employer. The court rejected an argument that it should apply the three-part...

