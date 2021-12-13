DOL Unveils Timeline For OT, Davis-Bacon Work Rules

By Irene Spezzamonte (December 13, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said it will propose two new rules next year tackling wage rules for federally funded work and expanding overtime and minimum eligibility under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The White House said in its fall regulatory agenda released Friday that it plans in February to propose a new rule revising the Davis-Bacon Act and similar laws that set prevailing wage standards for federal government contractors. The administration of President Joe Biden also plans to introduce a rule in April increasing the salary ceiling included in an FLSA exemption. "Through a careful process and public engagement, these...

