Energy Investors Bring €26.5M Award Against Spain To DC

By Caroline Simson (December 13, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- Two Dutch solar energy investors have brought their €26.5 million ($29.9 million) arbitral award against Spain over revoked economic incentives for renewable energy projects to Washington, D.C., for enforcement, months after a court in Switzerland rejected Spain's set-aside bid. AES Solar Energy Coöperatief UA and Ampere Equity Fund BV urged the D.C. court on Friday to enforce the judgment against Spain, their part of an award issued in a nearly decade-old dispute that also involved dozens of other renewable energy investors. The companies' petition comes more than nine months after the Swiss Federal Supreme Court turned away an appeal filed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS