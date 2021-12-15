Senate Sends $768B Defense Bill To Biden's Desk

By Daniel Wilson (December 15, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed ​​a $768.2 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2022 with broad bipartisan support, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Senators agreed to the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act in an 88-11 vote, after an unusual process that saw many of the legislation's more contentious provisions removed from the final version of the bill after it had originally stalled in the Senate. The bill had already passed the House in a 363-70 vote on Dec. 7, and will now head to the president, who is expected to...

