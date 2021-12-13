Capacitor Antitrust Plaintiffs Nix Defense Damages Estimate

By Hannah Albarazi (December 13, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Monday that he'll strike testimony by Nippon Chemi-Con's expert witness that damages for a decadelong capacitor price-fixing conspiracy don't exceed $66 million, saying that specific figure — far below plaintiffs' claimed $427 million in damages — doesn't appear in the expert's report. U.S. District Judge James Donato said he will strike the testimony — delivered in front of a California jury — by an expert witness for defendant NCC and its U.S. subsidiary United Chemi-Con Inc. The request came from counsel for the direct purchasers class — which consists of about 1,800 U.S. companies that claim NCC, UCC and...

