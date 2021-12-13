Deal Averts Women's Soccer Strike Amid Equal Pay Appeal

By Zachary Zagger (December 13, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for the U.S. women's national team said Monday that they had reached an agreement to avert a strike until April as the sides negotiate a new labor agreement amid an appeal by the players asking the Ninth Circuit to revive their equal pay claims. The federation and the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association said they had signed a memorandum of understanding that would extend a no-strike/no-lockout agreement until March 31 while the sides continue negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which expires at the end of this month. The move comes the same...

