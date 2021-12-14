NJ Atty Can't Revive 'Gangster' Defamation Claims

By Nick Muscavage (December 14, 2021, 12:49 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court recently declined to consider a Calzaretto & Bernstein LLC attorney's bid to pursue defamation claims against a Dembo Brown & Burns LLP lawyer who allegedly called him a "wannabe gangster" during a real estate dispute. The Supreme Court, in an order made available Monday, denied the petition from John Calzaretto, who was seeking the revival of his defamation claims against Michael E. Brown. The claim arose from a foreclosure action in Camden. Brown was representing Parke Bank, which moved for foreclosure of a property owned by 2820 Mt. Ephraim Avenue LLC, of which Calzaretto was a...

