Philadelphia Civil Litigator Launches Own Mediation Firm

By James Boyle (December 15, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- A veteran Philadelphia attorney with more than 40 years of experience in the courtroom says he has gained enough insight on both sides of litigation to properly manage his own alternative dispute resolution practice. This week, John F. Kent launched his firm Kent Mediation, a practice specializing in mediating disputes that can be resolved outside the courtroom. Kent told Law360 Pulse that his decades as a civil litigator have given him a pretty good idea when a dispute should be mediated. "I've tried over a hundred cases to verdict," Kent said Wednesday. "How many of them really needed to go to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS