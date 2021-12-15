Patent Groups Spar With Big Tech Over $2.7B Cisco Loss

By Andrew Karpan (December 15, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Trade groups that represent prolific patent litigators like Qualcomm and AbbVie are supporting a small Virginia startup in an appeals court fight over a $2.7 billion patent judgment that it won against Cisco, taking shots at a different trade group that represents tech giants like Amazon, Google and Intel. An amicus brief landed at the Federal Circuit on Monday that warned of despair in the patent world, authored by two groups, the Alliance of U.S. Startups and Inventors For Jobs and the Innovation Alliance. The groups are asking the court to let them weigh in on a high-profile appeal that Cisco brought after coming out...

