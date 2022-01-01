What To Watch In 2022: The Biggest IP Cases Coming Up

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 1, 2022, 10:02 PM GMT) -- With a case about artificial intelligence and inventorship making a possible trip to the U.K. Supreme Court and continuing battles over standard-essential patents involving technology giants such as Apple, intellectual property lawyers in England have plenty of work to do — and interesting cases to talk about — in 2022. Outside the patents world, Skykick is fighting to take its trademark challenge against British telecommunications giant Sky Ltd. to Britain's highest court, and a high-profile battle looms over a British supermarket chain's beloved caterpillar-shaped confection. Here, Law360 looks at the biggest IP cases to watch in the year ahead. Stephen Thaler v....

