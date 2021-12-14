7th Circ. Decertifies Classes In Chicago Towing Suit

By Mike Curley (December 14, 2021, 1:38 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has undone certification of two classes in a suit brought by a woman with disabilities against the city of Chicago alleging it wrongly impounded and destroyed her van, saying the certification order did not demonstrate the rigorous analysis necessary for determining common issues. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel vacated the order certifying the classes led by Andrea Santiago, writing it could not determine which claims applied to which class, or even whether some claims were still active in the suit. "Only by properly circumscribing the claims and breaking them down into their constituent elements can...

