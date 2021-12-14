Georgia Justices Reverse Rare Ruling Against Arbitrator

By Rosie Manins (December 14, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court sent a closely watched arbitration dispute back to a lower court on Tuesday, reversing a ruling that held — possibly for the first time in the state's history — that an arbitrator had manifestly disregarded the law. The justices said in a unanimous opinion that the Georgia Court of Appeals erred in June 2020 when it reversed a trial court's confirmation of an arbitrator's award in a commissions and fees dispute between two Georgia motorsports vehicle dealership companies and a vehicle service provider. The intermediate appellate court held, in what was believed to be a first-of-its kind...

