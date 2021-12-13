Latinx Former Exec Sues ViacomCBS For Race Discrimination

By Hannah Albarazi (December 13, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A former employee hit ViacomCBS with a racial discrimination lawsuit in New York federal court on Monday, claiming the media conglomerate subjected her to a racially hostile work environment where she was stereotyped as a "dumb Latina," blocked from professional advancement and fired when she reported the abuse. Patricia Senior, who formerly worked as Nickelodeon's director of consumer products planning and who identifies as a Latinx woman, said that during her tenure at ViacomCBS Inc., Nickelodeon's parent company, from March 2016 to May 2020, she endured a hostile work environment because of her national origin and race. Senior said she was...

