States Continue Bid To Fight Public Charge Rule At High Court

By Jennifer Doherty (December 14, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- A group of conservative states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let them weigh in on a case challenging a Trump-era rule that limited low-income migrants' access to green cards, saying their input is needed to prevent the executive branch from circumscribing the Administrative Procedure Act. The band of 13 states led by Arizona have been fighting since March to be let into litigation over the regulation, known as the public charge rule, which the Biden administration rescinded the same month. In their brief Monday, the states argued that the Ninth Circuit denied them their rights when it refused to let...

