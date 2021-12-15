Pillsbury Adds Ex-US Prosecutor To Boost China Practice

By James Mills (December 15, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has snatched a former federal prosecutor to work in its Los Angeles litigation practice with a focus on servicing the firm's Chinese clients. Ronald Cheng, who spent almost 25 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, joins Pillsbury as a partner to help handle civil fraud disputes, contract disputes and enforcement of overseas judgments, especially as they relate to China. He also hopes to eventually work on white collar matters since he has the significant background in that area. "I've always had an interest in developing my practice especially with regard to China-related transnational litigation," Cheng told...

