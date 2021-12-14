Residents Fight For Remand Of Coal Ash Pollution Suit

By Morgan Conley (December 14, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- Residents alleging a nearby Georgia Power Co. coal plant exposed them to carcinogens and neurotoxins urged a federal court to send their suits back to state court, arguing the utility's "disingenuous focus on the uranium" can't keep the suit in federal court. A dozen Georgia residents fought the utility's attempt to force them to litigate their claims that operations at the country's largest coal power plant exposed them to toxins, including uranium, arsenic and lead, due in part to the utility's handling and storing of coal ash. The residents told the court that the federal law Georgia Power argues establishes federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS