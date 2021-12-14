Milling Co. Can't Slip ERISA Suit Over $244M Stock Sale

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 14, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- Milling company Kruse-Western Inc.'s board of directors must face a proposed class action for allegedly overcharging its employees in a $244 million stock deal before an animal feed contamination problem drove the company's share value down, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ruled on Monday that the lawsuit from former Kruse-Western worker Armando Zavala can proceed against various defendants including Kruse-Western's board of directors, the plan's administration committee, employee stock ownership plan trustee GreatBanc Trust and Kevin Kruse, the president of Western Milling, which is one of Kruse-Western's companies. Judge Drozd found that Zavala had sufficiently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS