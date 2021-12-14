Total Says Kinder Morgan Owes $9M For Wrongful Death

By Michelle Casady (December 14, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc. told a Texas appellate panel during oral arguments on Tuesday that, under a contract between the companies, it and its insurer are entitled to recover $9 million from Kinder Morgan Petcoke LP that it spent settling and defending a wrongful death lawsuit. Total argues the trial court erred in reading the insurance policy to find Total was entitled only to the $6 million contractual minimum coverage and in granting Kinder Morgan a $5 million offset for its settlement contribution, awarding Total just $1 million. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan argues it didn't breach the underlying contract and...

