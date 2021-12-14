Boy Scouts Tout $800M Settlement As AIG Seeks Delay

By Leslie Pappas (December 14, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- Closing in on the voting deadline for its Chapter 11 plan, the Boy Scouts of America on Tuesday hailed an $800 million settlement for sexual abuse claimants while fending off criticisms that the plan is being rushed and survivors are getting frustrated about mixed messages from attorneys. The agreement with Century Indemnity Co. and other Chubb Ltd. insurers, a committee of local councils, a coalition of sexual abuse survivors, and a future claims representative is a "monumental breakthrough," Boy Scouts attorney Jessica C. Lauria of White & Case LLP said at a virtual hearing Tuesday at a bankruptcy court in Delaware....

