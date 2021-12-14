5 Firms Vie To Lead Insider Trading Suit Over Archegos Crash

By Rachel Scharf (December 14, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- Five firms including Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA submitted competing bids in Manhattan federal court Monday to lead a proposed securities class action alleging Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs engaged in insider trading amid the collapse of Archegos Capital Management. The two banks have been accused of avoiding billions of losses by dumping shares of Chinese e-commerce company Vipshop Holdings Ltd. onto unwitting investors after confidentially learning that Archegos, a now-defunct family office that held large positions in Vipshop, would fail to meet a margin call. Five plaintiff-side firms are now fighting to represent investors who bought Vipshop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS