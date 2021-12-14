Texas Atty Can't Limit Ga. Discipline To 36-Month Suspension

By Sarah Martinson (December 14, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a Texas attorney's request to limit disciplinary action against him for an out-of-state criminal conviction to a 36-month suspension, leaving his future lawyering in the state in limbo. The high court said in an unsigned opinion that a special master needs to probe Jason Lee Van Dyke's conduct after he was arrested over making a false criminal report in 2018 and why the Texas state bar suspended him in 2019 for 12 months over a separate matter before a disciplinary decision is made. The court is almost completely in the dark about Van Dyke's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS