K&L Gates Adds White & Case, Jones Day Attys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (December 14, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has added two partners from White & Case LLP and Jones Day, who each have more than a decade of legal experience, for its office in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Victor Chang will join K&L Gates' benefits, employee stock ownership plan and executive compensation practice, and Yi Ying will join the firm's antitrust, competition and trade regulation practice, the firm said. Chang is coming from Jones Day and Ying from White & Case. "Victor is a great addition to our busy and robust benefits practice and brings substantial experience in working with major corporations and large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS