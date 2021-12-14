Odebrecht Bribe Laundering Probe Nets Another Plea

By Rachel Scharf (December 14, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The eldest son of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli joined his younger brother Tuesday in admitting he conspired to funnel $28 million worth of bribes from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA to a government official, Brooklyn federal prosecutors said. Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, 42, pled guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy following his Friday extradition from Guatemala, a U.S. government spokesperson said. His brother Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 39, copped to the same charge Dec. 2 and agreed to forfeit $18.9 million. The Martinellis were accused of conspiring from 2009 to 2015 to launder $28 million worth of Odebrecht bribes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS