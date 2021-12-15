Texas Panel Orders New Trial In Tree-Trimming Death Case

By Michelle Casady (December 15, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A split panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial take place in a wrongful death lawsuit of a man who fell out of a front-end loader while trimming a tree, finding the trial court wrongly let one witness testify. The 2-1 ruling issued by the Houston appellate court Tuesday comes after Kristen C. Hitchcock Takara, the sister of Reuben Blair Hitchcock, who died, appealed a trial court's October 2019 ruling affirming a jury's finding that neither her brother nor Andrew Jackson, who hired him for the job, were negligent. The panel couldn't reach consensus as to...

