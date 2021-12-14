FCC Eyes Competitive Tweaks For E-Rate, Satellite Systems

By Kelcee Griffis (December 14, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday opened an inquiry into how it could make bidding in the E-Rate subsidy program for schools and libraries more competitive and transparent, as well as how it could unlock the ecosystem of low-Earth orbit satellites for more new broadband players. Under the newly floated E-Rate protocol, internet service providers seeking to participate in the program would apply through a centralized portal, instead of placing their bids to provide subsidized service directly with school districts and libraries. According to the FCC, the changes were prompted by government watchdogs' suggestions aimed at upholding "the commission's responsibility to...

