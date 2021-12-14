4 Firms Rep $37M In IPOs For Satellite, Winemaking Cos.

By McCord Pagan (December 14, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- A winemaker and a satellite company began publicly trading Tuesday after raising a total of $37 million in initial public offerings, guided by four law firms including Maslon LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP. Minnesota-based Fresh Vine Wine Inc. raised $22 million for a debut on the NYSE American that was steered by Maslon LLP and underwriters' counsel Fredrikson & Byron PA. Merritt Island, Florida-headquartered Sidus Space Inc. brought in $15 million for its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in an IPO led by Sheppard Mullin and underwriters' counsel Schiff Hardin LLP. Fresh Vine Wine said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS