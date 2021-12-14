Engineering Co. Gets $28M Award Over Luxury SUV Pact OK'd

By Caroline Simson (December 14, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Edag Engineering GmbH has won confirmation of a $28.6 million arbitral award against electric vehicle startup Byton, a victory as the Swiss company scrambles to collect what it's owed amid findings that the startup may be trying to transfer its assets and operations to China. U.S. District Court Edward M. Chen in California concluded on Monday that there was no reason not to enforce the award issued earlier this year by JAMS arbitrator and former San Francisco County Superior Court Judge William J. Cahill, saying it was well-reasoned and within the authority granted to Cahill by the parties' agreement. The award...

