Puma Biotech Investors Ink $54M Deal Over Drug Statements

By Hannah Albarazi (December 14, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Investors alleging that Puma Biotechnology Inc. misstated the effectiveness of a breast cancer treatment, causing the biopharmaceutical company's share price to drop, asked a California federal judge Monday to preliminarily approve a $54.2 million proposed settlement, telling the judge the deal represents a complete recovery for the class. The proposed settlement comes after roughly six years of litigation and covers everyone who purchased or acquired Puma securities between the evening of July 22, 2014, and May 29, 2015. The class, represented by attorneys at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, said the parties agreed to settle the litigation for $54.25 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS