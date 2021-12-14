3-Part Ch.11 Stalking Horse Sale OK'd For Teligent

By Jeff Montgomery (December 14, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- Bankrupt generic pharmaceuticals venture Teligent Inc. secured a Delaware judge's approval Tuesday for a three-part stalking horse sale that could net the business $64 million or even more if other offers surface. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved the sale plan and Jan. 11 bid deadline during a hearing in which he also approved severance and key employee incentive and retention payments over limited objections from the debtor's official committee of unsecured creditors. The approvals moved Teligent closer to resolution of business and regulatory troubles that sent the company into bankruptcy in October with nearly $130 million in debt and...

