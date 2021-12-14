11th Circ. Restores $400K Fee Award Against Terminix

By Morgan Conley (December 14, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday reinstated $442,476 in fees and expenses for a couple who succeeded in their arbitration alleging Terminix failed to protect their home from termites, finding the lower court was wrong to vacate the arbitrator's decision to award fees and expenses. In an unpublished opinion, the panel said an Alabama federal court erred when it vacated the award of attorney fees and litigation expenses after determining the arbitrator lacked authority to decide that issue. The panel said U.S. District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock based his reasoning on an irrelevant arbitration agreement from 2010, when it was a 2014...

