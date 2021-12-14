Investor Can't Serve Crypto Execs Via Twitter, Court Says

By Sarah Jarvis (December 14, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Arizona on Tuesday denied a cryptocurrency investor's request to serve officers of crypto exchange Binance through Twitter, saying that while a private investigator was unable to locate their countries of residence, serving them on the social media site may violate international law. U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich said in a four-page order that plaintiff Ryan Cox took "extensive action" to locate Binance officers Changpeng Zhao, Catherine Coley, Yi He and Ted Lin, whom Cox described as "international ghosts." But without further proof of their countries of residency, the court said it can't accommodate Cox's request to...

